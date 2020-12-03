Lagos govt doles out N60m to slain police officers’ families

Lagos State government on Thursday presented cheques of N60 million to families of six police officers killed during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest in the state.

At a town hall meeting held at the state secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented a cheque of N10 million to each family of the slain police officers.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government would also give scholarships to the children of the policemen.

He said: “As we rebuild Lagos, security remains our top priority. We will continue to expand and improve on our security architecture until we achieve a world-class system.

“We recognise that socio-economic growth is meaningless without an efficient security apparatus in place.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, my solemn promise to all law abiding citizens is that Lagos State will always be for them.

“We will stop at nothing to flush out all criminal elements whose sole aim is to foment chaos and perpetrate crime.

READ ALSO: 17 police stations burnt in Lagos –Official

”Let me sound this note of warning, there is no hiding place for criminals and bandits in Lagos State.”

Responding, the widows and children of the slain police officers commended the governor for the gesture.

Mrs. Olamide Erinfolami, the widow of ASP Ayodeji Erinfolami, thanked the governor and urged him to fulfill his promise to support the education of the police officer’s children.

She said: “When I heard the information about my husband’s death, I didn’t feel good. I was so sad when I heard about the news.

”It was somebody from Maiduguri that called me to inform me; the police didn’t inform me officially about my husband’s death.

“I am from Ekiti State; I don’t live in Lagos. I want to say thank you to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I want him to also fulfill what he promised that he is going to do for our children.”

Join the conversation

Opinions