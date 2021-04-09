Lagos govt eases restriction on social gathering, event centres | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State government on Friday relaxed the restrictions on social gatherings and event centres in the state.

The state government disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by the state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff, and the Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola.

The state government directed the event centres to register before reopening while the duration for events must not exceed six hours.

The government warned that any violation of the protocol would attract sanctions in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020.

The Lagos State government had early this year placed a restriction on social gatherings and event centres following the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The statement read: “The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, after due consultation and deliberations with relevant stakeholders and MDA’s including The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Lagos State Safety Commission has approved the further easing of social centres across the state with immediate effect.

“All event centres must hold a valid license of The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture prior to operating as an event center in the state.

“Safety Marshals shall be deployed by an accredited event safety consultant from Lagos State Safety Commission for every social event with attendance exceeding over 200 people.

“Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 50 percent of the maximum design capacity of the hall, wherein Occupancy Limit stickers provided by the Lagos State Safety Commission must be boldly posted at the entrance of the event hall.

“Maximum allowable capacity for Event Centers irrespective of the occupancy limit is 500 people. Deep cleaning must be carried out before and after every event.

“Physical distancing shall be maintained between seated guests and a maximum number of seated guests should be six people on a table of 10 persons.

“Event duration should not exceed a maximum period of six hours.

“Event center owners/ planners/vendors would be responsible for any breach of protocols by their staff.”

