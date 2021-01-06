Lagos govt engages forensic experts to investigate Lekki shootings

The Lagos State government has engaged the services of forensic experts to investigate the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Tollgate in October last year.

The Chairman of the state Judicial Panel of Enquiry probing alleged rights abuse by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd), who disclosed this at the resumed sitting of the panel on Tuesday, said the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), operators of the Tollgate, had sought permission to access the plaza.

The LCC had through its lawyer, Rotimi Seriki, urged the panel to grant its leave to access the tollgate to evaluate the damages because of insurance claims and repairs.

However, Justice Okuwobi rejected the application, noting that the forensic experts engaged by the state government would have commenced work but for the yuletide holidays.

She added that the forensic examination is expected to be completed in 21 days and as such LCC could not have access to the plaza until the results of the investigations are made public.

The chairman said: “Forensic analysis will clear a lot of issues in the incident of October 20, 2020, and a huge sum has been paid by the Lagos State government for it.

“The desire is that the panel will unearth the truth of what happened. The application by the LCC for permission to have access to the tollgate must, therefore, await the outcome of the forensic examination.”

