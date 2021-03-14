Lagos govt engages Port stakeholders to eliminate Apapa gridlock | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Lagos govt engages Port stakeholders to eliminate Apapa gridlock
The Lagos State Government has said the Apapa gridlock has eased considerably and urged terminal operators to support the interventions set in place to end the gridlock in Apapa and its environs
The Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka stated this in a statement after an operation review Meeting with terminal operators in the Tin Can Island ports at Apapa, on Saturday, March 13.
Fayinka, who doubles as the Chairman, Traffic Management Enforcement Team, declared that the meeting was a continuation of efforts to enlist the support of all the critical Stakeholders in the Ports at Apapa.
Fayinka noted that traffic in and out of Apapa and its environs has improved drastically.
He said, “If you come in through Eko bridge, Ijora, Sifax, or Iganmu, the road is free. The only problem we are having now is from Area B to the Port.’’
“We have actually met with shippers council and they told us they are ready.
Read also: Lagos govt to close Apapa Dock over railway modernisation project
“We have agreed that the next meeting will be to engage the Shippers Council, the truckers, the terminal operators, Nigerian Ports Authority, and every other Stakeholder, so we can listen to their challenges.
“This is because we will want the Shippers Council to be up and doing in the evacuation of empty containers. It is their responsibility to remove empty containers from blocking the roads,” he disclosed.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Apapa Local Government Area, Hon. Elijah Adele charged terminal operators on the need to support the e-call up system.
Adele noted that the time for making excuses is over, saying that everyone must cooperate with the State Government on Apapa gridlock intervention.
“The traffic situation has to be drastically reduced so that your businesses can thrive.
“When the road is free, the truckers turnover will be high. Traffic causes health, security, environmental, and other societal problems. I’m begging us, let’s make this work,” Adele said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Tributes pour in after middleweight boxing legend Marvin Hagler dies at 66
Middleweight boxing legend, Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66 on Saturday, his wife Kay confirmed via social...
RACISM: Zaha ‘will continue to stand tall’ after becoming first EPL player not to take a knee
Wilfried Zaha has called for more to be done in the fight against racism in football as he refused to...
LA LIGA: Atletico drop more points as Benzema brace takes Real Madrid second
La Liga leaders, Atletico Madrid have dropped more points after they were held to a goal draw by Getafe on...
EPL: Aina, Maja’s Fulham beaten as Man City go 17 points clear; Iwobi’s Everton lose
Manchester City have extended their lead at th top of the Premier League to 17 points after thrashing Fulham 3-0...
Tuchel’s unbeaten start at Chelsea continues after Leeds stalemate
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has extended his unbeaten run to 12 games after his side were held to a goalless...
Latest Tech News
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...