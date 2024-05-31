Lagos govt extends flexible work regime for civil servants by three months

The Lagos State government has extended the flexible work hours for civil servants in the state by an extra three months.

The state introduced the flexible work initiative early this year to ease the economic hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and other federal government policy initiatives.

The state’s Head of Service, Bode Agoro, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the extension would begin on June 3 and end on September 3.

The statement read: “Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has magnanimously approved the extension of the Flexible Work Initiative for an additional Three (3) Months with effect from 3rd June to 3rd September 2024.

“Due to the peculiarities of their work schedules, Staff Of Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Teaching Staff in Basic and Secondary Schools, Healthcare Workers, Clinical Staff, Allied Health Professionals in clinical facilities as well as First Responders in the State and Drivers are hereby exempted from the Work-from-home initiative because there has been a Roster, Shift or Call Duty arrangement which would be continued.

“Consequently, Accounting Officers are enjoined to ensure that concerned Officers achieve their respective Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for effective implementation of Government’s Policies and Programmes in line with the THEMES+ Agenda of the present Administration.

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the Contents Of this Circular for compliance, and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity.”

