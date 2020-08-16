Lagos govt extends market hours

The Lagos State government on Sunday extended the operating hours for food and non-food markets in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, who disclosed this in a statement, said markets were expected to open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. henceforth.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt increases public gatherings to 50 persons

He said: “The decision by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu is to further enhance trade and commerce as well as mitigate the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, the alternate days of operations will remain in force. The food markets will open on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday while non-food markets open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.”

Join the conversation

Opinions