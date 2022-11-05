Lagos govt gifts N70m to families of slain security agents

The Lagos State government has paid N70 million in compensation to families of slain and injured security agents in the state.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Saturday by the State’s Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Sesan Awobadejo.

He added that medical care was also given to the injured security personnel.

The gesture, according to Ayinde, was to provide succour to the families the officers left behind.

The statement read: “The state government provided the monetary support as a token and the government’s efforts at comforting the families left behind, maintaining that no amount of financial gift could make up for lost lives and the gallantry of the fallen patriots.

“The Chief of Staff added that this gesture was one of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s policies in ensuring the welfare of security personnel for the effective performance of their duties in protecting lives and properties in the state which is in line with the THEMES agenda on Security and Good Governance.”

