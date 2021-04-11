Lagos govt gives quit notice to residents of distressed building | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Lagos govt gives quit notice to residents of distressed building
The Lagos State government on Sunday gave a seven-day quit notice to residents of a distressed three-storey building in the Oshodi area of the state.
The General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, gave the directive in a statement issued on Sunday by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Gbadeyan Abdulraheem.
Oki said the owner and occupants of the distressed building at No. 2 Brown Street, off Bolade Bus-Stop, Oshodi, had ignored several quit and removal notices served to them in the past.
He added that the seven days ultimatum became necessary after the Scientific and Structural Integrity/Stability Test (SIT) revealed that the high-rise building “is extremely dilapidated and a disaster waiting to happen.”
The LASBCA chief stressed the need for the removal of the structure to prevent loss of lives.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt warns against converting residential buildings for commercial use
According to him, the directive was in line with the government’s zero-tolerance to building collapse in the state.
He explained that the SIT tests were carried out by a team of LASBCA experts and its sister agency, the Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory.
Oki urged the traders and residents to vacate the building before April 15.
He said this would allow the agency to remove the building to avert a disaster.
“The government will not fold its arms and watch a distressed structure of that magnitude collapse on her people without taking necessary action,’’ he said.
