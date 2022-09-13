Lagos govt gives quit notice to tanker drivers, other occupiers of Costain under bridge

The Lagos State government has served a seven-day quit notice to owners of petrol tankers, and articulated trucks illegally parked under the Costain Bridge in the Iganmu area of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, led officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to serve the notice to truck owners in the area on Tuesday.

Owners and occupiers of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and containerised shops under the bridge were also served with the eviction notice.

In a chat with journalists after the exercise, the governor’s aide decried the degradation of the area by tanker drivers and other illegal occupants.

Giwa said: “It is an eyesore seeing the level of degradation of our roads by the activities of the illegal squatters.

“The state government is doing the clean-up because the so-called miscreants and hoodlums freely smoke and sell Indian hemp under the bridge.”

Also speaking, the General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, said the agency officials would embark on a thorough clean-up of the area after the expiration of the ultimatum.

He added that the government would clamp down on all criminal elements disturbing law-abiding citizens and motorists around the area.

“There are illegal business operators, including iron benders, mechanics and food/fruit vendors, among others that have turned the area into an unhealthy environment.

“They have littered the entire vicinity with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste materials,” the LASTMA chief added.

