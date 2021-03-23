Lagos govt inaugurates committees on Lekki Free Trade Zone | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Lagos govt inaugurates committees on Lekki Free Trade Zone
The Lagos State government on Tuesday inaugurated the Epe Lagoon and Lekki Coastal Resettlement Committees.
The committees will resettle the individuals and families affected by the Lekki Free Zone Project.
The state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Lola Akande, who inaugurated the committee in Ikeja, said they were to serve for two years.
She said the committees are expected to provide the timetable of their activities within the first three months of their inauguration.
She noted that all the provisions in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be adhered to strictly to prevent the fundamental misapplication of roles and functions of the respective institutions.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt halts issuance of licences for free trade zones
Akande said: “It is important to state that this newly reconstituted resettlement committee will work in strict compliance with the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
“This is to mitigate any maladministration of the resettlement land. Importantly, unauthorised land sales are prohibited and this will attract legal sanction for individuals found complicit in the practice.
“They are to take up roles and obligations that have been set out in their respective Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and elaborated by key executive committee.
“These obligations are the planning, designing, monitoring and evaluating the resettlement of individuals and families affected by the Lekki free Zone Project; maintaining peace, law and order in the communities.
“They will serve as the primary point of contact between members of the communities and the state government for all enquiries relating to the project and necessary requests.”
