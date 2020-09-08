Lagos govt inaugurates task force on human trafficking

In a bid to curb human trafficking and irregular movement of people to the state, Lagos State government on Tuesday inaugurated a 20-member Task Force on Human Trafficking.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who inaugurated the task force at the Lagos House, Ikeja, urged the members to see their appointment as a call to service.

He also charged the task force members to come up with brilliant ideas, innovations and policies that would assist the state government in curbing the menace of human trafficking.

The governor said the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed and exacerbated many global inequalities and plunged many economies into recession.

This, according to him, leaves millions of people at greater risks of being trafficked for sexual exploitation, forced labour, forced marriages, and other crimes.

Sanwo-Olu said: “What this implies is that the pandemic has created more economic difficulties for many, especially women, young ladies, and children, who are the most vulnerable and may become exposed to the perils of human trafficking in a bid to seek better lives.

“In view of this, I strongly believe that this initiative of constituting state task forces on human trafficking could not have come at a better time than now when it is needed more than ever.

“We meet to put human dignity and human rights at the forefront and governments across all levels need to join hands and make collaborative efforts to put an end to the scourge of human trafficking.

“The government and people of Lagos State must understand the value of partnership as an inestimable tool in combating the transnational organised crime of human trafficking.

“As a result, we use this opportunity to assure you of our unwavering support, collaboration and strong partnership in providing all that is needed to ensure we bring an end to the menace of human trafficking in our society.”

