Lagos govt insists on COVID-19 protocols, warns on complacency

Published

17 seconds ago

on

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Thursday warned Nigerians that the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet over.

Abayomi, who gave the warning at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce trade conference and exhibition in Lagos, noted that the pandemic was still something to be worried about.

He charged the citizens to always comply with the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the government.

The commissioner said: “COVID is not over, but the crisis is over. We should be in a position to understand the dynamics of this virus, how to manage it, and as a government, our role is to balance the public health response with maintaining the economy of the state and the nation.”

READ ALSO: Lagos govt decries low 2.8% COVID-19 vaccination rate

In his remark, the Managing-Director of First Cardiology Consultants, Adeyemi Johnson, recalled the effects of the COVID-19 on the global economy.

He said: “COVID-19 has destroyed our economy, especially the supply chain. Technology is the future. We are not moving anywhere without technology. The healthcare in Nigeria needs funding to be able to leverage technology strongly.”

