News
Lagos govt justifies pay rise for civil servants
The Lagos State government said on Sunday that Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu’s decision to increase the state civil servants’ salaries was not motivated by politics.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made the clarification during an interactive session with journalists on Sunday in Ikeja.
He dismissed insinuations that the pay rise was aimed at currying favour from the electorates in the 2023 general elections.
Omotoso said: “The governor is saying that we appreciate the service you are providing and despite the fact that things are so hard, you are still carrying on and you are putting smiles on the faces of residents who are coming to government offices.
“No matter how low or high the percentage may be, I think the symbolism is that at this particular time, the governor feels that workers deserve a raise and he has pronounced it.
”And if you listen to him very well, he said he has instructed the office of the Head of Service, Establishment, State Treasury Office to come together to look at this and see what the numbers are and see how we can go, but that workers are now going to a pay rise is a forgone conclusion.
“I think the whole world is hailing him for doing that but if people are now saying it is for political reasons, let so many people in positions of authority also do so for political reasons and raise salaries.”
