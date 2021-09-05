Lagos govt, LCC ask panel to dismiss #ENDSARS coordinator’s testimony

Lagos State government, Lekki Concession Company (LCC), and police on Saturday asked the state’s judicial panel of inquiry probing allegations of brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to dismiss the previous testimony of one of the #EndSARS protests coordinators, Serah Ibrahim.

Ibrahim failed to appear before the panel for cross-examination on Saturday, prompting the respondents to ask the panel to dismiss her previous testimony.

They premised their application on her continued absence at the panel’s proceedings.

Ibrahim had during a testimony described herself as a professional auditor, saying she was at the protest ground in October last year to coordinate the activities.

Led by her lawyer, Yinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), the coordinator revealed how soldiers and the police opened fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate on the night of October 20, 2020.

She added that at least 10 persons were killed on that night.

Ibrahim presented several videos, some of which she claimed were shot personally with her iPhone, to demonstrate that soldiers shot at peaceful protesters.

However, Counsel to the Lagos State government, Olukayode Enitan (SAN), told the panel that the witness has been evading cross-examination after making “scandalous and outrageous claims.”

Counsel to the LLC, Rotimi Seriki and his police, counterpart, Joseph Eboseremen, supported Enitan’s application.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi, said members would consider the application and make a decision which would be communicated to the parties at a later date.

She adjourned the proceedings till September 11.

