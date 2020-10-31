Lagos govt lifts curfew

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has lifted the curfew imposed on the state with immediate effect.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday evening.

The governor imposed the curfew on October 20 following the unrest that trailed the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The statement read: “The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately. However, the 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains.

“Lagosians are free to go about their business without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties.

“Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanks security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to our troubled communities. He commends Lagosians for observing the curfew and ensuring the return of normalcy.

“The governor urges the citizenry not to do or encourage any action that may turn back the clock, but to keep living in harmony as we get set to rebuild our dear state and strengthen the unity that we are known for.”

