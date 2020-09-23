Lagos govt lists new standard operating procedures for abattoirs | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday listed new standard operating procedures for abattoir operation in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, announced this during a sensitisation workshop for abattoir operators in Lagos.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Belinda Odeneye, said every abattoir must be approved by the regulatory authorities for hygienic slaughtering of animals.

According to him, due to rapid increase in demand for meat, abattoirs spring up in nook and crannies of the state in an attempt to meet the rising demand, causing hazardous operations of abattoirs.

He said the hazardous operations of the abattoirs, if not properly addressed, would be detrimental to human health.

Bello: “The slab must be made of impervious material with proper drainage to collect wastewater for appropriate treatment.

“The abattoirs should be laid out in such a manner as to provide adequate space for the meat processing activities such as evisceration, meat cutting and other processes under hygienic conditions.

“The slaughterhouse must be connected to the state public water supply and where public water system is unavailable, fictional borehole or alternative reliable sources must be provided to ensure regular water supply to the abattoir.”

