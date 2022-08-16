Lagos govt mulls total ban on motorcycle operations over insecurity

The Lagos State government is considering a total ban on commercial motorcycle operations in all local government areas across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum put together by the government to review the ban on commercial motorcycles in parts of the state.

Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu had on June 1 banned the operation of commercial motorcycles in six local government areas and nine Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) in the state.

The six LGAs are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa.

Omotosho said after seeing the results of the ban in the six LGAs, the people of the state had been asking the government to expand the ban.

He recalled the criticisms that initially trailed the ban were based largely on sentiments from those who had not witnessed the havoc some Okada riders caused in the state.

Omotosho said: “Some people have suggested that the ban should be statewide, considering the present anxiety over security.

“Residents are being robbed of their belongings by robbers who used motorcycles to flee scenes of crimes.

“Our public hospitals are filled with victims of Okada accidents, doctors had their hands full at emergency wards, and hoodlums who rode unregistered motorbikes posed great security risks.”

The commissioner said all stakeholders now have the opportunity to make suggestions on what steps the government should take on the matter.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the ban had recorded significant successes and compliance in the state.

He said: “In the affected areas within the period under review, available records’ show that crime and accident rate reduced astronomically by 86 percent and 63.7 percent, respectively.

“While a total of 7,500 motorcycles were impounded and crushed accordingly.”

He stressed that the rise in insecurity nationwide has made it imperative to review the impact on the ban on motorcycles in parts of the state in a bid to protect the residents.

“The Federal Government is presently considering the total ban of motorcycle operations across the federation as most of these underground activities are being enhanced with the use of motorcycles.

“Also, the attention of the state government has been drawn to the security threat parading the news across all socio-media platforms that some unscrupulous individuals are planning to attack the state,” the commissioner added.

