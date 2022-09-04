Lagos govt orders arrest of collapsed seven-storey building developer, others

The Lagos State government on Sunday ordered the arrest of the developer and other persons handling the collapsed seven-storey building in the Victoria Island area of the state.

At least two persons had been confirmed dead and several others still trapped under the rubbles of the building which collapsed at Oba Abiodun Oniru Road in the Iru/Victoria Island area of the state on Sunday morning.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, according to a statement issued by the ministry, confirmed the development during his visit to the site of the collapsed building.

The statement read: “The Commissioner said the developer and professionals on the building were liable for their disregard for the planning laws of the state, having embarked on construction without a valid Planning Permit and ignoring official warnings against continuing the building works.



“He emphasised that under no circumstances should anyone construe the filling of Application for Permit through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority as a ticket to commence construction as there must be a valid Planning Permit from the aforementioned agency, in addition to letter of Authorisation, stage inspection at every stage and certification by the Lagos State Building Control Agency to ensure that construction works were carried out in conformity with the approval granted.

“He noted that while the state government was investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse, the police had started a manhunt for the developer and all professionals involved in the project such as architects, builders, or engineers who are on the project.

“Salako expressed concern with the pace of disregard for law and order by actors in the built sector, stressing that the State Government was determined to restore sanity and orderliness to the sector, where it had declared incidents of building collapse intolerable.”

