Lagos govt orders cinemas, spas to resume operations | Ripples Nigeria
Lagos govt orders cinemas, spas to resume operations

September 19, 2020
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday directed cinemas, spas and other recreational centres in the state to resume operations.

The governor gave the directive at a media briefing held at the State House in Marina.

The state government had in March ordered the closure of all recreational outlets in a bid to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

