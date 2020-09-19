Lagos govt orders cinemas, spas to resume operations | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday directed cinemas, spas and other recreational centres in the state to resume operations.
The governor gave the directive at a media briefing held at the State House in Marina.
The state government had in March ordered the closure of all recreational outlets in a bid to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
