Lagos govt orders civil servants on level 1-12 to resume Monday

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday directed all civil servants on salary grade one to 12 to resume on Monday.

The state’s Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, disclosed this in a circular with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/20/Vol.1/115.

The governor had in March directed civil servants on grade level 12 and below to work from home in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The circular read: “Sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the state Ministry of Health advisory on same, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved that all public servants on salary grade 1-12 who were directed to work from home since March 2020 resume at the office with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020.

“Furthermore, in order to ensure physical distancing in respective MDAs, accounting officers are to maintain attendance duty roster and ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the workplace.”

