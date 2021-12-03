News
Lagos govt orders closure of Dowen College over death of 12-year-old student
The Lagos State government on Friday ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College in the Lekki area of the state over the death of a 12-year-old student of the college simply identified as Sylvester Oromoni.
The deceased’s uncle simply identified as Pierre claimed on Twitter Wednesday that the boy died after he was bullied by his mates in the school.
The uncle added that Sylvester mentioned five names before he died on Tuesday.
The management of the school had since dismissed the claim.
The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, announced the closure of the college after a meeting with its management and staff in Ikeja.
She said the school would remain closed pending the conclusion of the investigation into the death of the student.
