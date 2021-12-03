Lagos govt orders closure of Dowen College over death of 12-year-old student

The Lagos State government on Friday ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College in the Lekki area of the state over the death of a 12-year-old student of the college simply identified as Sylvester Oromoni.

The deceased’s uncle simply identified as Pierre claimed on Twitter Wednesday that the boy died after he was bullied by his mates in the school.

The uncle added that Sylvester mentioned five names before he died on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Nollywood stars, Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, others condemn murder of 12-year-old Dowen College student

The management of the school had since dismissed the claim.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, announced the closure of the college after a meeting with its management and staff in Ikeja.

She said the school would remain closed pending the conclusion of the investigation into the death of the student.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now