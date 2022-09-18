Lagos govt orders diversion of vehicles at Maryland Underpass

The Lagos State government has ordered the diversion of vehicles from Maryland/Mende Underpass from Tuesday for the continuation of ongoing construction work on the Opebi/Ojota link bridge.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said alternative routes had been mapped out to ease movement during the reconstruction of the underpass.

He advised motorists to use the Ojota interchange to connect Maryland and its environs.

Oladeinde also urged motorists heading to inner streets on the axis to make use of Mobolaji Bank Anthony to access Emmanuel, Aderibigbe Shitta and Adeoye Adeyemi streets.

The commissioner said: “Motorists heading toward Mende and its environs could use Mende Street to link Ajose Street and connect Oki lane to continue their journey.

“Also, the repairs of a section of the Lagos Bound lane at the Iyana Era/Badagry Expressway scheduled for September 17 had been postponed till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

“The new date will be communicated to the public.”

