Lagos govt orders full reopening of churches, mosques | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Politics

Lagos govt orders full reopening of churches, mosques

September 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Government has approved the full reopening of churches and mosques in the state.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this on Saturday at a briefing in Lagos.

According to the governor, mosques can hold their prayers five times daily while churches can also commence weekly services.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt reopens two recreational parks

It would be recalled that The Sanwo-Olu had on Friday, August 7, allowed mosques and churches to commence their Friday and Sunday services only.

He however warned that the safety protocols released by the government must be strictly adhered to.

Worship centres in the state were shut in March as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */