Lagos govt orders full reopening of churches, mosques | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Government has approved the full reopening of churches and mosques in the state.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this on Saturday at a briefing in Lagos.

According to the governor, mosques can hold their prayers five times daily while churches can also commence weekly services.

It would be recalled that The Sanwo-Olu had on Friday, August 7, allowed mosques and churches to commence their Friday and Sunday services only.

He however warned that the safety protocols released by the government must be strictly adhered to.

Worship centres in the state were shut in March as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

