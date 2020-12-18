Lagos govt orders indefinite closure of schools over COVID-19

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, ordered the indefinite closure of all schools in the state over spike in COVID-19 cases.

The governor, who gave the directive in a statement titled: “We Cannot Afford To Relax The Battle Against Covid-19,” said all schools must shut down with immediate effect and until further notice.

He said the measure was crucial to public health safety amid the increasing COVID-19 cases recorded in all local government areas in the state.

Sanwo-Olu had in September ordered the resumption of academic activities in schools following the reduction in the number of COVID-19 in the state.

He said: “The midnight to 4:00 a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.

“All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice.

“All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days – in the first instance.

“The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on.

“All Places of Worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours, and also that no gathering exceeds 50 percent of the maximum capacity of the venue.

“This second wave of COVID-19 calls for a full re-awakening of caution and precaution. The complacency that crept in over the last few months as a result of our early interventions when cases started to decline from our peak in August, must now give way to an abundance of vigilance.”

Lagos is the epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with 25,895 confirmed cases and 233 deaths.

