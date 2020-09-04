Lagos govt orders Netflix, Iroko TV, others to pay 5% levy on content

The Lagos State government on Monday directed film and video content producers in the state to pay five percent levy on all visual and audio content produced in the state.

The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) in a letter dated August 31, 2020 and addressed to Netflix, Iroko TV, and other producers, asked the platforms to pay the levy on content produced and shared across all physical and digital platforms within seven days.

The letter read: “We hereby request for immediate payment of the five percent levy on all audio and visual content produced, sold, distributed, marketed, exhibited, streamed, downloaded, and shared across all physical and digital platform situate, lying and being within Lagos State.

“A copy of the public notice issued earlier in this regard is herein attached. By this letter, you have been served notice as a necessary procedure and you are obliged to comply within seven days from the date of receipt of this notification.”

