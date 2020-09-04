Latest Metro

Lagos govt orders Netflix, Iroko TV, others to pay 5% levy on content

September 4, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State government on Monday directed film and video content producers in the state to pay five percent levy on all visual and audio content produced in the state.

The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) in a letter dated August 31, 2020 and addressed to Netflix, Iroko TV, and other producers, asked the platforms to pay the levy on content produced and shared across all physical and digital platforms within seven days.

READ ALSO: Netflix lists Kemi Adetiba among 55 groundbreaking women in entertainment

The letter read: “We hereby request for immediate payment of the five percent levy on all audio and visual content produced, sold, distributed, marketed, exhibited, streamed, downloaded, and shared across all physical and digital platform situate, lying and being within Lagos State.

“A copy of the public notice issued earlier in this regard is herein attached. By this letter, you have been served notice as a necessary procedure and you are obliged to comply within seven days from the date of receipt of this notification.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */