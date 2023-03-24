News
Lagos govt orders owners of distressed buildings to conduct integrity test
The Lagos State government has directed owners and developers of 349 distressed buildings in the state to conduct a Non-Destructive Test (NDT) to ascertain the integrity of the structures.
The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, gave the directive in a statement on Friday in Lagos.
The NDT, according to the agency, will help to determine the buildings that are no longer fit for habitation in the state.
The agency gave a timeframe of 90 days for the conduct of the test.
The statement read: “LASBCA has therefore served all statutory enforcement notices on the structures and has requested the owners/developers of the structures to conduct a Non- Destructive Test (NDT) on the structures with no response from the respective owners /developers of the buildings.
“Following the above, a final notice is hereby given to the owners/developers of the underlisted buildings to conduct a Non-Destructive Test on the structures to ascertain their structural stability and where the structures turn out to be unfit for habitation, demolition permit should be obtained from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) to remove the structures in the interest of public safety.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt to enforce demolition of distressed buildings
“Where the structure is recommended for re-engineering/renovation, the buildings to conduct a Non-Destructive Test on the structures to ascertain their structural stability and where the structures turn out to be unfit for habitation, demolition permit should be obtained from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) to pull down the structure in the interest of public safety.
“A time frame of 90 days is hereby given after the publication of this notice for the conduct of NDT, re-engineering or removal of the identified structures that are exhibiting signs of distress (as the case may be) failing which LASBCA shall not hesitate to remove the structures in the interest of public safety and in line with the regulatory provisions of the Law.
“Where structures are removed by the Agency, cost of removal shall be recovered from the owner/developer as required by the law.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...