Lagos govt orders phased reopening of schools from September 21 | Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday ordered all schools across the state to reopen in phases effective from September 21.

The governor, who gave the directive while giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state at the Lagos House, Marina, however, directed pre-primary schools across the state to remain closed.

The pre-primary schools, according to him, are nursery, daycare centers, and kindergarten classes in both public and private schools in the state.

He said: “It has become necessary to issue clarifications regarding the resumption of schools, to clear any confusion that may have arisen since the original announcement was made.

“It is important for all parents, guardians and stakeholders to note that there are different resumption schedules for public and private schools in Lagos State.

“Public schools will adopt a phased protocol for resumption of physical classes as follows: Students in JSS 3 and SS 2 in public schools in Lagos State are to resume physical classes from Monday the 21st of September, 2020.

“This resumption will allow the JSS 3 students to adequately revise and prepare for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organized by the Lagos State Examination Board, and scheduled for Tuesday, 6th October until Monday, 12th of October, 2020.

“The resumption will also afford the present SS 2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SS 3. The scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will be announced in due course by the Lagos State Examination Board.

“For all other public school classes – All Primary School Classes and JSS 1, JSS 2, and SS 1, announcements for resumption will be made as soon as the Lagos State government is satisfied that all necessary resumption protocols have been put in place.

“In the meantime, these yet-to-resume classes in public schools are expected to continue their lessons on our various distance learning platforms (online, radio, television and WhatsApp) pending the announcement of dates for physical resumption.

“To recap, only JSS 3 and SS 2 students of public schools in Lagos State are to resume on Monday September 21, 2020, as WASC examinations ended on September 12, 2020.

“For private schools in Lagos State, all private primary and secondary schools are permitted to resume from Monday, 21st of September, 2020. We have strongly advised school owners and managers to put safety first and open in phases similar to the announced schedule for public schools.

“We have also advised private primary and secondary school owners and managers to seriously consider implementing a staggered daily resumption schedule, classes on alternate days during the week, and utilization of distance learning methods as a complement to physical classes.

“All private primary and secondary schools are also expected to comply with safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA). The Office of Education Quality Assurance will continue to monitor and evaluate schools’ preparedness.

“If, however, any teacher or school head notices any pupil is ill, he or she should isolate such a pupil in a safe and secured room pending when the appropriate health authorities are contacted.”

“At this point it is very important to clarify that all Pre-Primary – Nursery, Daycare Centers and Kindergarten – Classes and Schools in both public and private schools will remain closed until further announcements are made by the Lagos State government.

“All pupils of Pre-Primary Schools in Lagos State must therefore remain at home until further notice, and continue to receive their lessons by virtual means.”

