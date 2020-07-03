Lagos govt orders primary 6, JSS 3, SSS 3 students to resume school from August 3

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday directed the reopening of schools for students in transitional classes from August 3.

The governor, who gave the directive in a televised press briefing, however, said students in Senior Secondary School three and Technical School three would resume on August 3.

He added that pupils in primary six and Junior Secondary School three students would return to school a week or two weeks later.

Sanwo-Olu asked school authorities in the transitional classes to ensure adequate preparation for resumption of classes ahead of August 3.

He said: “Tertiary institutions will remain closed. We continue to support online teaching during this period. However, students in the transitional classes who have mandatory public examinations ahead of them will be permitted to resume for revision classes and examinations. The commencement date for this will be from Monday, August 3rd.

“All educational establishments are to follow the guidelines for the reopening. We just finished a very serious with stakeholders in the educational sector for the reopening.

“SSS3 and TECH three students are to start first; for JSS3, and primary six they will wait for about a week or two before resumption. This permitted opening will be for only day schooling. No boarding activities are permitted during this time.

“School authorities are expected to prepare well from now till August 3.”

