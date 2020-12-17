Lagos govt orders private, public schools to vacate Friday

The Lagos State Government on Thursday, ordered all private and public schools in the state to vacate by Friday, December 18, 2020.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.

The statement read: “The 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday, 18th December 2020”.

“The Lagos State Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday 18th December 2020.

“Therefore, all public and private schools below tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on that day.

“Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January, 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar.

“It is important to note that boarders are to resume on Sunday 3rd January, 2021 while academic activities commences immediately.”

Seriki-Ayeni further stated that all schools must ensure that they submit their safety plans on the Office of Education Quality Assurance website: www.oeqalagos.com.

She said the plans which include operational, academic, health and safety, data, and communication plans are to be uploaded on the website to complete the online registration process.

She also advised parents to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols at home while all school proprietors and school administrators are enjoined to also ensure compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols when schools resume for 2nd term on Monday 4th January 2021.

