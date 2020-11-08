Lagos govt orders release of 263 persons arrested during #EndSARS protest

Lagos State government has ordered the release of 253 persons arrested by police over their alleged roles in the unrest that trailed the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who gave the directive in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, however, said 92 persons would be prosecuted by the state government over their roles in the violence that rocked the state during the period of the protest.

He added that his office had discovered that there was a nondisclosure of a prima-facie case against the 253 persons by the police.

According to him, the police had between November 4 and November 5, forwarded 40 case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) in respect of the 361 persons arrested in connection with the unrest.

Onigbanjo said: “Legal advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received.

“As at November 6, the Directorate has been able to dispatch legal advice in respect of 81 persons that are being charged to the various courts.

The others will be dispatched to court on Monday, November 9.

“Out of the 361 persons, the DPP shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder.

“The office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case.

“In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the police.”

