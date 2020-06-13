Lagos govt orders removal of shanties near drainage channels

The Lagos State government on Saturday ordered the clearing of shanties near the drainage channels in the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, who gave the directive during an inspection of the ongoing drainage clearance organized by the state government, asked officials in the ministry not to compromise in clearing shanties to ensure proper flow of water through drainage channels in the state before June 19.

The commissioner was accompanied on the inspection by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, Permanent Secretary, Drainage, Mr. Olalekan Shodeinde and other senior officials in the ministry.

The areas visited include Ikoyi —Victoria Island, Bourdilon/Oyinkan Abayomi collector drain by Oyinkan Abayomi outfall, Awolowo Road/Raymond Njoku/five cowrie by Raymond Njoku Road, and Dodan Barraks/Norman Williams/Aunty Ayo/Street Gregory Road/Awolowo Road.

Others are: Musa Yar’adua, Bourdilon Channel by Dolphin Estate, Ijeh Barracks collector drain Adeola Odeku, Akin Olugbade, Sapara Williams, Kofo Abayomi, Ozumba Mbadiwe, by the outfall on Ozumba Mbadiwe, Karimu Kotun and Akin Adeola among others.

He called for the removal of all the shanties around the drainage channels in Victoria Island, saying the state government was determined to proffer a lasting solution to the problem of flooding across the state.

The commissioner said: “The whole of Victoria Island is below the sea level, so automatically when it rains heavily, the water will accumulate and it takes time to drain.

“From all indications, we are satisfied with the clearance of drainage channels but for us to remove the silt, we need to remove all the gates mounted at the drainage entrance to protect encroachment and fix it back.

“We will continue working with residents’ associations because they are supporting the government with adequate information on indiscriminate trading around the area.

“We will continue the clean-up of illegal structures because we noticed that indiscriminate occupants have returned to the environment, taking advantage of the lockdown.

“We have given them some days to evacuate their property and they must leave. They cannot be selling and sleeping and also dumping their refuse inside the drains.”

