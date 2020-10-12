Lagos govt orders schools to reopen fully October 19

The Lagos State government on Monday ordered all schools in the state to resume fully on October 19.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed this in a statement, urged owners of private schools and their managers to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.

The statement read: “The physical resumption which is for 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary i.e., daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools.

“All public and private schools are strongly advised to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the state government through the Ministry of Education.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will continue to monitor and evaluate school preparedness. The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and declared ‘satisfactory’ by the OEQA.”

