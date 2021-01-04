Lagos govt orders schools to reopen January 18

The Lagos State government Monday directed all primary and secondary schools in the state to reopen for the second term of 2020/21 academic session on January 18.

The government had on Sunday ordered all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the state to remain closed indefinitely due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the state’s Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who gave the directive in a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs in the ministry, Kayode Abayomi, said the decision on the reopening of the schools was in compliance with the Federal government’s order on the matter.

The commissioner advised school authorities to put in place a structure that would check the spread of the virus in schools.

The statement read: “Not just for the improvement of overall school operations but for the safe reopening of academic activities to support the Lagos State government’s quest for a full return.

“The commissioner advised that schools should have flexible plans where students and teachers who feel sick can teach or learn from home via available online platforms. Schools should also strive to avoid any COVID-19 infection among all students and staff.”

