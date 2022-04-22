Lagos govt orders schools to resume on Monday

The Lagos State government on Friday directed all public and private schools in the state to resume on April 25.

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Ms. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, disclosed this in a statement in Ikeja.

She urged all school proprietors and administrators in the state to comply with the directive.

Seriki-Ayeni said: “Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education hereby notifies all public and private schools in the State to resume on Monday 25th April, 2022 in line with the Harmonized Academic Calendar for the 2021/2022 session.

“The second term holiday which started on Friday, 8th April 2022 ends on Friday, 22nd April 2022 as stated in the 2021/2022 academic calendar, while the third term begins on 25th April, 2022. The public holidays within the term such as Workers Day, Eid-El-Fitr and Eid-El-Kabir were put into consideration and embedded in the calendar.

“As schools resume, proprietors and school administrators must ensure strict compliance with the Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy. Schools are also to ensure full compliance with all safety protocols on their premises toward a safe learning environment as the State Government is committed to the delivery of quality education.”

