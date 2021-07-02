Metro
RAIL PROJECT: Lagos govt orders traffic diversion in Brewery, Ijora
The Lagos State government on Friday announced diversion of traffic at Brewery and Ijora Level Crossings over the railway modernisation project in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, said the traffic diversion would last 28 days.
According to him, the directive takes effect from July 4 and ends August 1.
Oladeinde said the construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, would commence works on the road first lane from July 4 to July 18 and proceed to the second lane later.
He said: “A counterflow will be created on the lane that is free when rehabilitation works is ongoing on the other to enable motorists to ply the route and reach their various destinations without much difficulty.
“We urge road users to comply with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to minimise inconveniences that may arise during the period of repair works on the road.”
