Lagos govt picks Chinese firm for construction of 4th Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government has settled for a Chinese firm, Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium, as the preferred bidder for the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

The State government in November, had promised to unveil the final preferred bidder for the construction of the Bridge out of three bidders.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Public Private Partnership (PPP), Ope George, had given the names of the three shortlisted bidders as Mota–Engil (Nig & Africa) CCCC & CRBC consort; CGGC – CGC Joint Venture and CCECC & CRCCIG Consortium for the construction of the proposed 37km bridge which will be worth about $2.5 billion.

While announcing the final bidder on Thursday at the PPP office in Ikeja, George, said the proposed project would be an operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120 kilometre per hour, including the development of adjacent real estates.

“You will recall that the Lagos State Government commenced a competitive bidding process for the selection of a concessionaire, by the issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest, REOI, on November 27, 2019. A total of 52 responses were received with 32 being responsive.

“Subsequently, a Request for Quotation, RFQ, was issued on February 10, 2020 to the 32 eligible applicants and responses were received on 15th April, 2020 with a total of 15 responses. Upon evaluation, six bidders met the criteria to progress to the Request for Proposal, RfP, stage.”

Special Adviser to Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, who also spoke at the unveiling event, said the state government had carried along the over 48 estates, traditional rulers and others that would be affected by the bridge.

“New communities will spring up on the axis with business opportunities.

“The developments on the axis include Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, and regional roads. It is a process. We will reach a viable and economic process agreeable to all,” she said.

