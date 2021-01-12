Lagos govt raises the alarm over rate of COVID-19 infections among civil servants

The Lagos State government has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections among civil servants in the State.

This was contained in a memo issued on Monday by Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, which was addressed to all accounting officers of the state civil service.

The memo directed all accounting officers to come up with duty rosters in a bid to stem the outbreak of COVID-19 in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

It also stated that the duty rosters should be prepared with an officer having to report for duty at most twice in a month to stem the spread of the virus in their respective MDAs.

The memo reads thus in full; “I wish to note with deep concern the spate at which officers are testing positive for COVID 19 and hereby enjoins all accounting officers to come up with duty rosters to stem the outbreak in your respective MDAs.

“The roster should be prepared with an officer having to report for duty at most (one week) twice a month.

“Please note that this directive is without prejudice to existing directives and only reinforces same. Be responsible.

