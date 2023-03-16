Lagos govt re-arraign Evans for alleged kidnapping, attempted murder

The Lagos State government on Thursday re-arraigned the convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka “Evans” at the Lagos High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square, for alleged kidnapping and attempted murder.

Evans was re-arraigned alongside Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba and Linus Opara on a five-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping, and attempted murder.

The case started denovo after the case file was transferred from Justice Adedayo Akintoye, the initial judge.

Justice Akintoye was handling the trial at Igbosere part of the high court before it was burnt down during the October 2020 #ENDSARS protest.

Evans was sentenced to 21 years in prison for kidnapping by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, in September last year.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the prosecution counsel, Mr. H. Owokoniran, told the court that the defendants were re-arraigned because of fresh facts at the government’s disposal.

Owokaniran said the defendants committed the offences on September 7, 2015, at 7th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

According to him, Evans and his co-defendants allegedly kidnapped one Chief James Uduji and collected a ransom of $1.2 million.

He alleged that the defendants attempted to murder one victim simply identified as Donatus Nwoye by shooting him in the hand.

The prosecutor added that the defendants also shot one Jereome Okezie in his hand and head.

The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 230, 271 (3) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants again pleaded not guilty to the charges and Justice Ibironke Harrison adjourned the trial till May 3.

