Lagos govt redeploys eight permanent secretaries (SEE LIST)

The Lagos State government on Thursday redeployed eight permanent secretaries in the state.

In a statement titled: “Lagos redeploys permanent secretaries,” the government said the exercise was part of the plans to reinvigorate the state’s policy implementation apparatus.

Those redeployed were – Oluseyi Whenu, who was moved from the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Abiodun Bamgboye, from Local Government Establishments and Pensions Office to the Local Government Service Commission; and Olayiwole Onasanya who is now the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

Others are the former Permanent Secretary, LASIEC, Sinatu Fadipe, who has been posted to the Civil Service Pensions Office, Amudaliu Jimoh from Parastatals Monitoring Office to the Audit Service Commission, Olujimi Ige, who moves from Debt Management Office to the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Sewanu Hundogan Finance Office, and Mobolaji Daba, who was moved from the Local Government Service Commission to the Office of the Deputy Governor.

