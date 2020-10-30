Lagos govt relaxes curfew again

The Lagos State government on Friday further relaxed the curfew imposed on the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who announced this in a statement, said the curfew would now run from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

He said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities.

“He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun ‘actions that can threaten our unity.

“The governor advises purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.”

The government had earlier in the week adjusted the curfew period to 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from the previous 24 hours.

