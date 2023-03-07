Lagos govt releases impounded vehicles days to elections

The Lagos State government has started the release of impounded vehicles to their owners free of charge.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that the state government took the decision to cushion the effect of the naira scarcity on the people of the state.

The process, according to the commissioner, started last Saturday.

The measure taken by the government just a few days before the governorship and house of assembly elections could be another strategy by Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to win over the residents many of who are displeased with some policies initiated in the state in the last four years.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt auctions 83 impounded vehicles

He said: “There are some people that committed offences during that period and we understand the fact that money wasn’t easy to come by.

“Looking at the governor’s magnanimity, the governor has deemed it fit to ensure that people who committed crimes within that period and wanted to pay or couldn’t pay as a result of the shortage of cash, should come and pick up their cars and he has waived the fines.

“Mind you, that does not include major crimes committed. These are just minor traffic offences that have been committed in Lagos and this is showing empathy and trying to understand that look, we understand how difficult it has been and it is not a reason for us to stop you from making ends meet and so hence the governor’s magnanimity.

“All those who have committed a crime within that period should come and pick up their cars, that doesn’t mean people should continue to offend and so right now, what we are doing is to caution them not to commit the offence again.”

