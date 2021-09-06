Lagos govt releases resumption schedule for schools

Lagos State government on Monday released the guidelines for resumption of public and private schools across the state for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, said in a statement issued by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs in the ministry Mr. Ganiu Lawal, schools are expected to resume on September 13 while students in Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools would resume in batches from September 19.

She said boarding students in the Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools and Senior Secondary 2 students seeking placement into SS3 class would resume on September 10.

Adefisayo said: “The revision for this class will run from September 20 to September 26 while promotion examination to SS3 class will start from September 27 to October 8, 2021.

“The newly admitted JS1 students into Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools are to resume October 2 for a one-week orientation programme which will intimate them on the secondary school structure and modalities.

“Other returning students in JSS 2, JSS 3, SS1, and SS2 in the various Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools are to resume on October 9 while classes for these set of students will begin on Monday, October 11, 2021.

The commissioner revealed that the adoption of staggered resumption for Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools was due to the presence of 2020/2021 SS3 students currently writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The WASSCE will end on October 6.

