Lagos govt renews ban on ‘okada’ operators in aftermath of killing of sound engineer

The Lagos State government has announced a total ban on operators of commercial motor-cycles, otherwise known as okada in some local government areas of the state.

This followed the death of a sound engineer, in the Lekki area of the state who was mobbed, beaten to death and burnt by okada operators in the area over a disagreement involving N100.

The ban had been previously put in place by a previous administration in the state, but it’s implementation had become lapse.

The sound engineer, Sunday David Imoh, with Legacy360 Band was gruesomely murdered along Admiralty Way, Lekki.

Govenor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the reimposed ban on Okada in six local governments areas of the state.

Read also :Lagos govt arrests 65 for environmental offences

The Governor gave the order at a meeting with DPOs and Area Commanders across of the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

He noted that other security agencies will join in the enforcement, which will be effective from June 1, 2022.

Local Government Areas affected by the ban are the whole of Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa.

It would be recalled that other members of the band were attacked and injured, in the mob attack.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now