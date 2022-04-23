Lagos govt reopens Chrisland Schools after Dubai s3x scandal

A statement on Saturday issued by the Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has directed the immediate reopening of all Chrisland Schools in the state which were shut down over controversies that surrounded a s3x scandal involving some students of the school while in Dubai for an inter-school competition.

The government had ordered that all branches of the Chrisland Schools in Lagos State be closed down on April 18, 2022, while investigations into the leaked s3x tape continued.

Some pupils from the elite private school located in Victoria Garden City area of the state, were caught on video in the immoral act during the trip to Dubai to participate in the World School Games between March 10 and 13.

The state government, in a swift reaction which many Nigerians felt was knee-jerk and ill-timed, ordered the closure of the school while the school authority immediately suspended the 10-year-old female student involved in the act indefinitely.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged misconduct of some students in Dubai be reopened from Monday, April 25th, 2022,” the Lagos State government statement reads.

“The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident. Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday 25th April, 2022.

“The State Government shut the schools for the safety of students and the staff and to ensure unhindered investigation of the incident.

“The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the State, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students.

“An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

“Besides, the Ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the state within the next one month,” the statement added.

