Lagos govt reopens Ladipo Market after 18 days

The Lagos State government has reopened the Ladipo Market in the Mushin area of the state.

The state government ordered the closure of the popular spare parts market environmental offences including, reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills on September 28.

The government also closed the Oyingbo, Alamutu, Ile Epo, and Mile 12 Markets for similar reasons.

The markets have since been reopened after meeting the criteria put in place by the government.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the market’s reopening in a statement issued on Monday evening by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Mrs. Kadiri Folashade.

He stressed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration focus on clean environment, public health, and safety in line with the THEMES Plus agenda informed the enforcement of waste management policy across markets in the state.

