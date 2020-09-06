Lagos govt reopens two recreational parks

The Lagos State government has ordered the reopening of two recreational parks in the state for public use.

The Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Parks and Gardens, Mrs. Titilayo Ajirotutu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, urged visitors to the parks to comply with the subsisting COVID-19 protocols in the state.

According to her, the reopened recreational facilities were the Ndubisi Kanu Park in Alausa and the Dr. Abayomi Finnish Park in Oregun, Ikeja.

The state government ordered the closure of the parks earlier this year in a bid to contain the community spread of the COVID-19.

The General Manager of LASPARK, Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, who also spoke on the reopening of the parks, said the agency had put in place relevant safety protocols for the public to visit the facilities.

She said: “Strict observance of COVID-19 guidelines including physical distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks, and washing of hands with soap and running water is germane to reducing the risk of exposure to the virus.

“It is also pertinent to mention that children below five and adults above 65 years are advised to stay home to reduce their risk of infection.

“All play items and games which have high touch surfaces will also not be operational for now at the parks.”

