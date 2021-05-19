Lagos govt restores land to 159 residents | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabbing has restored land to 159 residents in the state.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who disclosed this at the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing in Ikeja, said the land was restored to the residents between April 2020 and April this year.

According to him, the pieces of land were illegally diverted by grabbers popularly known as “Omo Onile.”

Onigbanjo said the task force coordinated by one Mr. Owolabi Arole would hold sensitization programme in Lagos six divisions in a bid to tackle land grabbing in the state.

The commissioner said: “The first was held on April 22, 2021, at Ikorodu, being one of the major areas in the state where the atrocities of land grabbers are prevalent.”

