Lagos govt restricts movement of trucks to night hours

The movement of trucks have been restricted on Lagos roads, especially on the Apapa area, the state government announced on Thursday.

With the development, truck drivers are now to ply roads in the state between 9pm and 6am daily.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, who stated this in a statement, said the move was part of the state government’s efforts to ease the traffic gridlock on Lagos roads, especially along the Apapa area.

“The Lagos State Government has proposed the implementation of route restrictions for trailer and truck drivers operating within the State, while their movement periods are restricted to night time.

“The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, announced that the current administration has mapped out dedicated routes to be plied between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am daily.

“He elaborated that the move was necessary as the Apapa area in Lagos has been rendered less profitable for investors due to the gridlock and activities of truck drivers along the axis, appealing to the stakeholders to cooperate with the State Government to remedy the situation.

“Oladeinde urged them to put aside their sentiments and think of other motoring public as the policy is not meant to cause rancour, but geared towards opening up the State for greater economic realities.”

“The Commissioner implored the stakeholders to see issues raised as work in progress, while noting that discussions with the unions are ongoing until the grey areas are cleared,” the statement read.

