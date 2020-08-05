Lagos govt revokes 2018 land use charge

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday revoked the 2018 Land Use Charge.

The land use charge was signed by the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwumi Ambode, on February 8, 2018.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, who disclosed this at a press briefing at the Lagos Secretariat, Ikeja, said the government reverted to the pre-2018 land use charges.

He added that the land charges for 2017, 2018, and 2019 had also been waived.

