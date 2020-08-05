Latest Politics

Lagos govt revokes 2018 land use charge

August 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday revoked the 2018 Land Use Charge.

The land use charge was signed by the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwumi Ambode, on February 8, 2018.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu asks court to dismiss suit challenging installation of Lawal as Oniru of Iruland

The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, who disclosed this at a press briefing at the Lagos Secretariat, Ikeja, said the government reverted to the pre-2018 land use charges.

He added that the land charges for 2017, 2018, and 2019 had also been waived.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!