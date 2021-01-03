Lagos govt rules out January 4 date for resumption for schools

The Lagos State government said on Sunday schools in the state would not resume on January 4 as earlier reported in several quarters.

The Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the state government would announce a new date for resumption of schools in due course.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt orders indefinite closure of schools over COVID-19

He said: “Please, recall that the Ministry of Education earlier announced January 4 as resumption date for the second term 2020/2021 academic session in schools, but this has since been overtaken by the turn of events due to the recent waves of COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result of the spike in COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Governor announced the indefinite closure of all schools. To this end, kindly be informed that a new date of resumption will be announced as soon as possible.”

Join the conversation

Opinions